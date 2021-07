Detroit Lions Training Camp begins on Wednesday; See the roster & new coaching staff

(WXYZ) — It's a new era for the Detroit Lions as the team opens up Training Camp on Wednesday.

It's the first season for new General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell.

It's also the first time since 2009 that Matthew Stafford won't be leading the team at quarterback. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff in the offseason.

Below you'll find the coaching staff and 2021 roster

2021 Roster

Geronimo Allison - WR

D'Angelo Amos - S

Alex Anzalone - LB

Derrick Barnes - LB

Tavante Beckett - LB

David Blough - QB

Victor Bolden - WR

Tim Boyle - QB

Michael Brockers - DL

Alex Brown - CB

Evan Brown - C

Randy Bullock - K

Jason Cabinda - FB

Quintez Cephus - WR

Jamie Collins Sr. - LB

Jashon Cornell - DT

Tyrell Crosby - OL

Scott Daly - LS

Taylor Decker - T

Quinton Dunbar - CB

Corn Elder - DB

Jalen Elliott - S

Darren Fells - TE

Trey Flowers - DE

Mike Ford - CB

Jack Fox - P

Reggie Gilbert - LB

Jared Goff - QB

Shaun Dion Hamilton - LB

Da'Shawn Hand - DL

Chad Hansen - WR

Charles Harris - DE

Will Harris - S

Jake Hausmann - TE

Bruce Hector - DT

Evan Heim - G

T.J. Hockenson - TE

Alijah HOlder - S

Godwin Igwebuike - S

Drake Jackson - OL

Jonah Jackson - OL

Jerry Jacobs - CB

Jamar Jefferson - RB

Tom Kennedy - WR

Tommy Kraemer - OL

Alize Mack - TE

Dean Marlowe - S

Robert McCray - DE

Alim McNeill - DT

Ifeatu Melifonwu - DB

Dedrick Mills - RB

C.J. Moore - S

Don Muhlbach - LS

Matt Nelson - T

Jeff Okudah - CB

Julian Okwara - DE

Romeo Okwara - DE

Levi Onwuzurike - DT

Amani Oruwariye - CB

AJ Parker - CB

Darrin Paulo - T

John Penisini - DL

Breshad Perriman - WR

Anthony Pittman - LB

Bobby Price - S

Frank Ragnow - OL

Damion Ratley - WR

Kalif Raymond - WR

Jalen Reeves-Maybin - LB

Penei Sewell - T

Dan Skipper - T

Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR

Logan Stenberg - OL

Kevin Strong - DT

Sage Surratt - WR

D'Andre Swift - RB

Charlie Taumoepeau - TE

Jahlani Tavai - LB

Hunter Thedford - TE

Halapoulivaati Vaitai - T

Tracy Walker - DB

Michael Warren II - RB

Jamaal Williams - RB

Nick WIlliams - DT

Tyrell Williams - WR

Brock Wright - TE

Matthew Wright - K

2021 Coaching Staff

Dan Campbell - Head Coach

Offense

Duce Staley - Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Anthony Lynn - Offensive Coordinaor

Mark Brunell - Quarterbacks

Tanner Engstrag - Offensive Quality Control

Hank Fraley - Offensive Line

Ben Johnson - Tight Ends

Steve Oliver - Offensive Quality Control

Antwaan Randle El - Wid Receivers

Seth Ryan - Assistant Wide Receivers

Deon'tae Pannell - WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship

Defense

Aaron Glenn - Defensive Coordinator

Dom Capers - Senior Defensive Assistant

Mark Deleone - Inside Linebackers

Brian Duker - Defensive Assistant

Aubrey Pleasant - Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Kelvin Sheppard - Outside Linebackers

Stephen Thomas - Defensive Quality Control

Todd Walsh - Defensive Line