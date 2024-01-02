Detroit Lions wave DL Isaiah Buggs

The Detroit Lions have waived veteran defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, according to a post on Buggs' X account.

In a post on X, Buggs said, "Thank You Detroit For Everything The Past Year Has Been Amazing From Meeting New People Playing With Great Teammates But The Time Has Come For Me To Say Goodbye. Detroit 96 Out."

Head coach Dan Campbell said that DT Alim McNeill could return from injured reserve this week and the waiving of Buggs makes room for McNeill to return.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman was in his second season for the Lions. In 10 games this season, he has 12 tackles, seven of them solo, plus a sack and a fumble recovery.

Last year, he played in all 17 games for the Lions, getting 46 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.