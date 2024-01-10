Detroit Lions Wild Card game at Ford Field is the most expensive this week

The Detroit Lions Wild Card matchup at Ford Field is set to be one of the biggest games in the team's history, and it's also one of the most expensive.

According to TickPick, an online ticket marketplace, the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field is the most expensive Wild Card game of the week.

Detroit will face Los Angeles on Sunday night at 8 p.m., and according to TickPick, the average price for a ticket is $804. The company said that is 62% higher than the next highest Wild Card matchup, the Cowboys vs. Packers, with an average price of $495.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest resale ticket is $480 per ticket before fees, and it jumps up to more than $570.