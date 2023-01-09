Detroit Lions will have 6th & 18th picks in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions missed out on the playoffs, despite the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, which set their draft picks in the first round for 2023.

The Lions will have two picks in the first round – the sixth pick, which comes from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, and the 18th pick.

Detroit finished the season 9-8 with the win over Green Bay, and the Rams finished the season 5-12.

Below is the updated draft order for the first 18 picks, with the rest of the picks coming from the playoffs.