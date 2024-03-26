Detroit Lions will release new uniforms before NFL Draft, and the players are 'very, very excited'

The Detroit Lions are set to unveil their new uniforms ahead of the NFL Draft, team president Rod Wood told reporters on Monday.

Wood spoke to reporters for about 30 minutes at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando, and spoke about the new uniforms.

"I think everybody will be excited about it. I’m not going to tease it too much, but I’m really happy with the way it turned out," Wood said, according to the reports.

According to Wood, it was a multi-year process to get the uniforms designed, with Brian Facchini and Mike Disner working with Nike and the league.

While he wouldn't go into details, Wood did say that the all-gray color rush uniforms are going away, and there are also new pants coming for the team.

"They’re honoring our traditional color with a little updating and twist, and it gives us a lot more options, too," he said, according to the reports. "We’re going to introduce a couple different pant options that can go with jerseys, so it will give us different options to wear during the season."

According to Wood, some players have already gone through a photo shoot with the uniforms and they were "very, very exicted about them."

The Lions last unveiled new uniforms in 2018.