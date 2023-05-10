Watch Now
Detroit Lions won't play internationally in 2023

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs off the field after the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jared Goff Cardinals Lions Football
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 07:59:45-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions won't be heading overseas for a game this season, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

The league put out its schedule for games in Germany in 2023, with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 and Indianapolis Colts facing New England Patriots on Nov. 12. Both games are in Frankfurt.

It was previously reported that the Lions were a possible opponent for the Chiefs' game in Germany.

The NFL requires teams to give up a home game every 10 years, in a season where it will host nine home games, to play internationally. Each team will also play overseas a minimum of every eight years.

Detroit last played internationally in 2015 when they played in London. There are three other international games scheduled for the NFL.

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium in London - Oct. 1
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London - Oct. 8
  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London - Oct. 15

The full NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday night.
Below are the 2023 Detroit Lions opponents:

HOME: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle

AWAY: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

