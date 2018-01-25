Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate welcomes newborn daughter, Londyn

(WXYZ) - Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Golden Tate and his wife, Elise, welcomed their newborn baby, Londyn Marie Tate, last week.

Tate posted the news on his Twitter account Wednesday night with the caption, "Londyn Marie Tate you are the most perfect human we've ever met. I am the most proud person in the world. We promise we will lead you, and be the best parents we know how to be Londyn. Daddy and Mommy love you so much. #nosleepcrew."

According to a photo, Londyn was born on Jan. 18, weighed 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Congratulations, Golden and Elise.