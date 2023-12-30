Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams reflects on journey with team

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "I am living out my dream every day."

This is about as open and candid as you have seen Jameson Williams in his time as a Detroit Lion.

He goes one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman about his journey since draft day.

The Detroit Lions will play their second Monday Night Football game of the season during a MNF special edition on Saturday, December 30, and you can catch the game right here on Channel 7!

Lions players, fans ready for Cowboys primetime matchup on Channel 7

The Lions will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Director Brad Galli will be heading to Dallas for pre- and post-game coverage.

We'll have a pregame show starting at 7 p.m. hosted by Galli and Jeanna Trotman followed by the NFL Countdown coverage that will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

