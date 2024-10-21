Detroit marathon participant dies after collapsing during race

A 57-year-old participant in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon has passed away after collapsing during the race, organizers told Scripps News Detroit.

We're told he collapsed around mile 5 in the Canada portion of the marathon.

Race officials said he was transported to a hospital in Windsor, Ontario, where he later passed away. At this time, it's unclear how he died.

“My heart goes out to the family and the friends of the person that passed today," said marathon emcee Tommie Runz.

“You hate to hear anything like that happen cause at the end of the day, you just want to finish here with family and to see that not happen definitely breaks my heart," said marathon participant Greg Boston.

According to the Free Press, three male runners collapsed and died during the half marathon in 2009. Two of the runners suffered from Cardiac Dysrhythmia and the other one died of heart disease.

“You could be the healthiest person in the world and when your body gets stressed, usually the heart can feel the impact and sometimes something can go wrong," said Dr. Christopher Cooke.

Cooke is the chief of DMC Sports Medicine, who also participated in the marathon. He told us besides heart issues, there are other factors that can contribute to someone having a medical emergency during a marathon, including hydration and clothing.

“You have to be ready for the cold weather in the morning, the hot weather in the afternoon especially going though the tunnel, it may have been 45, 60 degrees at the start line, it was 80 degrees in that Windsor tunnel afterwards so having sweatshirt, sweatpants to prevent frostbite in the morning but then losing it and making sure you have a t-shirt, you are getting the sweat away," Cooke said.

Cooke recommends consulting with your primary care physician before running a marathon, just in case there are underlying conditions you need to be aware of.

Organizers told Scripps News Detroit that to keep racers safe, the marathon features nine medical tents along the course, 170 medical Henry Ford medical staff deployed for the Detroit course, and a field hospital set up by Henry Ford at the finish line.

