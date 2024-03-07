Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Detroit Mercy, basketball coach Mike Davis part ways after 1-31 season

Mike Davis
David Dermer/AP
Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis reacts after a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against YOungstown State in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Mike Davis
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 11:44:57-05

The University of Detroit Mercy said men's head basketball coach Mike Davis is out after a one-win season.

The university said on Thursday that UDM and agreed to mutually part ways, effective immediately.

Davis spent six seasons at the university, and the Titans finished this season 1-31. Overall, he had a 60-119 record.

"On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank Coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy," Athletic Director Robert Vowels said in a statement. "We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues."

According to UDM, they will begin searching for a new coach immediately and has established a search advisory committee that includes alumni, former student-athletes, donors, supports, faculty, staff and more.

"These colleagues and our search firm partner are committed to and focused on developing a process that will yield the best fit for UDM," Vowels said added.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!