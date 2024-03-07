Detroit Mercy, basketball coach Mike Davis part ways after 1-31 season

The University of Detroit Mercy said men's head basketball coach Mike Davis is out after a one-win season.

The university said on Thursday that UDM and agreed to mutually part ways, effective immediately.

Davis spent six seasons at the university, and the Titans finished this season 1-31. Overall, he had a 60-119 record.

"On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank Coach Davis and his family for their dedication, commitment and competitive spirit he brought to Detroit Mercy," Athletic Director Robert Vowels said in a statement. "We wish the best for him and his family as his coaching journey continues."

According to UDM, they will begin searching for a new coach immediately and has established a search advisory committee that includes alumni, former student-athletes, donors, supports, faculty, staff and more.

"These colleagues and our search firm partner are committed to and focused on developing a process that will yield the best fit for UDM," Vowels said added.