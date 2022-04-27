Watch
Detroit Mercy hires Kate Achter as women's basketball head coach

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mercy has hired Kate Achter as its new women's basketball coach, the university announced Wednesday.

Achter spent the past six seasons as head coach at Loyola Chicago.

"Throughout this process, it was evident how special the campus and community are," said Achter. "There is an immense amount of pride in the Titan family that made me feel welcomed and immediately at home."

Before Loyola Chicago, Achter served as an assistant coach at St. Bonaventure and Xavier.

"Kate Achter quickly rose as our top candidate based on her accomplishments and success as a coach and student-athlete," said Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels. "She has a great vision for the program, a great work ethic, highly acclaimed communication skills, and is proficient in building a team, both on and off the court."

