Detroit Mercy men's, women's basketball games on Dec. 30, Jan. 1 canceled

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Mercy men's and women's basketball games on December 30 and January 1 have been canceled, the Horizon League announced Wednesday.

The men's team was scheduled to host Youngstown State on December 30 and Robert Morris on January 1. The Horizon League has declared both games a no-contest.

The women's team was scheduled to play at Green Bay on December 30 and at Milwaukee on January 1. The Horizon League has declared both games forfeits by Detroit Mercy.

The conference says the cancellations were a result of "positive COVID-19 tests within the Detroit Mercy men’s basketball and Detroit Mercy women’s basketball tier I individuals."