Detroit Mercy men's, women's basketball games on Dec. 30, Jan. 1 canceled

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE — Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis shouts instructions to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Dec 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Mercy men's and women's basketball games on December 30 and January 1 have been canceled, the Horizon League announced Wednesday.

The men's team was scheduled to host Youngstown State on December 30 and Robert Morris on January 1. The Horizon League has declared both games a no-contest.

The women's team was scheduled to play at Green Bay on December 30 and at Milwaukee on January 1. The Horizon League has declared both games forfeits by Detroit Mercy.

The conference says the cancellations were a result of "positive COVID-19 tests within the Detroit Mercy men’s basketball and Detroit Mercy women’s basketball tier I individuals."

