Detroit Mercy to present Titan Reggie spirit award January 31

FILE — In this file photo from December 8, 2019, Mikhail Youdin receives the Titan Reggie Spirit of Detroit Mercy Award during a halftime ceremony at Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 15:47:29-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mercy announced it will present its annual Titan Reggie spirit award on January 31.

The presentation will take place during the Titans' game against U-M Dearborn at Calihan Hall. The game was scheduled following the cancellation of Detroit Mercy's game Saturday against IUPUI.

The Titan Reggie Spirit of Detroit Mercy Award, first presented in 2017, is named in memory of alumnus and longtime WXYZ sports producer Reggie Hall. The university's criteria for receiving the award includes "(embodying) the late Reggie Hall's 'Titan spirit,' which includes supporting teams at home and on the road through good times and bad, as Reggie did for many years."

