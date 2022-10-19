Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis named 2022-23 Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis was named the 2022-23 Horizon League men's basketball preseason player of the year on Wednesday.

Davis has led the Horizon League in scoring during each of his four seasons with the Titans. His 23.9 points per game in 2021-22 ranked third in the country.

Oakland's Jalen Moore joins Davis on the preseason all-conference first team, along with Northern Kentucky’s Marques Warrick, Purdue Fort Wayne's Jarred Godfrey, and Youngstown State's Dwayne Cohill.

Purdue Fort Wayne and Northern Kentucky tied for first place in the Horizon League preseason poll.

2022-23 Horizon League Men's Basketball Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

T1. Purdue Fort Wayne (17) – 394

T1. Northern Kentucky (15) – 394

3. Wright State (3) – 329

4. Oakland (2) – 321

5. Youngstown State (1) – 291

6. Detroit Mercy (2) – 268

7. Cleveland State – 188

8. Robert Morris – 163

9. Milwaukee – 132

10. Green Bay – 111

11. IUPUI – 49