Detroit misses out on PWHL expansion franchise as league adds Seattle, Vancouver

Detroit hockey fans did all they could to show the Professional Women's Hockey League they were ready for a team, but the league went a different route.

The league announced last week it was adding a seventh franchise in Vancouver. On Wednesday morning, it was announced the eighth franchise would be in Seattle.

Reports said Detroit was being considered for a franchise along with several other teams. The city once again broke the U.S. attendance record for women's professional hockey when the PWHL returned in March.

According to the PWHL, there were 14,288 fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena as the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 4-1.

In 2024, Detroit drew 13,736 fans for the PWHL takeover game between the Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge, but earlier this year, a game in Denver drew 14,018 fans, breaking the record.

Detroit's game was also a historic milestone for the PWHL as the league surpassed one million fans in attendance since its launch. The celebration took place with a special timeout in the first period as fans from both teams went onto the ice.

Earlier in January, there were nearly 20,000 fans who attended the PWHL Takeover Tour in Vancouver. There was a crowd of more than 12,000 for the game in Seattle.