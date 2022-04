(WXYZ) — Detroit native Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by New York Jets.

Gardner, who played cornerback for Cincinnati, went to high school at Detroit King. He played three seasons for the Bearcats.

This is the first player from the Detroit Public School League (PSL) taken in the top 10 of the first round since Vernon Gholston was also drafted by the Jets in 2008.