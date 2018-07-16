Detroit not chosen to host Final Four between 2023-2026

(WXYZ) - The city of Detroit and Ford Field were not chosen to host the Final Four, the NCAA announced on Monday afternoon.

Last week, the Detroit Sports Commission confirmed to 7 Action News they were a finalist to host the Final Four in either 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026. Other cities that were finalists included San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Los Angeles.

The year-long bid process came together last Tuesday with the city presentations to the NCAA in Boston.

Ford Field last hosted a Final Four in 2009 when North Carolina beat Michigan State in the championship game. The other two teams in the Final Four were Villanova and UCONN.

Houston will host it in 2023, Phoenix will host the Final Four in 2024, San Antonio in 2025 and Indianapolis in 2026. The other cities that were not chosen include Los Angeles and Dallas.

A statement from DSC Director Kris Smith reads: