Detroit Pistons 2024 free agency tracker: Here's the latest news

DETROIT (WXYZ) — NBA free agency is upon us, and the Detroit Pistons entered free agency with more than $60 million in cap space and new leadership. The team is expected to make some moves in the coming days. We'll cover all of the latest news as it comes down this week.

Below you can find the latest news from free agency involving the Pistons

Monday, July 1 at 10:20 a.m.

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal with forward Tobias Harris.

He returns to the Pistons after playing parts of three seasons with Detroit from 2016-2018.

Most recently, he was with the Philadelphia 76ers for the past five seasons. Last year, he started and played in 70 games for Philly, averaging 33.8 minutes per game with 17.2 points per game, 3.1 assists per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Sunday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons plan to sign point guard Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $226 million maximum rookie extension, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards.

With this extension, the organization is choosing to invest in their rising star before he would have hit free agency. Cunningham is coming off of a career year for the Pistons, averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three and 86.9 percent from the free throw line.

Cunningham was drafted first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. He had an impressive rookie season, averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three and 84.5 percent from the free throw line. After playing 64 games his rookie season, he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie first team.

There have been a lot of changes for the Pistons this off-season. Over the past 30 days, Trajan Langdon was named President of Basketball Operations, and general managerTroy Weaver and head coach Monty Williamswere fired after a 2023-24 that saw the Pistons post a franchise-worst 14-68 record.

Friday, June 28 at 11:15 a.m.

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Quentin Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks. That's according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Hardaway Jr., 32, played for Michigan from 2010-2013. He played in 79 games for Dallas last season, averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 40% from the floor.

Thursday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m.

As first reported by The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Pistons sent the 53rd pick to Minnesota. They'll got the 37th overall pick, which ended up being forward Bobi Klintman, and Wendell Moore Jr. from the Timberwolves.

Moore is a 6-foot-5 guard who is under contract for $2.5 million, according to Edwards. He averaged three minutes per game last season in 25 games played.