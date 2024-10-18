Detroit Pistons announce opening night festivities for next Wednesday

The Detroit Pistons announced festivities for the home opener next week at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

According to the team, pregame festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. when doors open, and all fans will receive an opening night shirt and an interactive Pix Mob light-up bracelet.

That bracelet will activate in tandem during pregame team introductions, at halftime and throughout the game.

There will also be photo ops, face painters, balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, and performances by the Pistons DJ and Pistons entertainment teams.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats for introductions at 6:50 p.m.

Before tip-off, Skilla Baby will make a guest appearance for the Pistons' Rev Up moment and Grace West, the runner-up of season 23 of The Voice, will sing the National Anthem.

At halftime, the all-female lineup of Lay Bankz, LC Danger and Sky Jetta will perform.