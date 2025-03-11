Watch Now
Detroit Pistons celebrating 313 Day game with special giveaway, entertainment & more

Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are celebrating 313 Day this Thursday with a special giveaway for fans and a new clothing line.

According to the Pistons, the 313 Day celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday before the game against the Washington Wizards. In the Chevy Plaza, fans can play basketball on a half-court, there will be complimentary sneaker cleaning from Clean Sneaker Co. and free coffee from Cappuccino Man.

The first 3,130 fans will also receive a special Pistons 313 Day chain from Ally, and the first 15,000 fans will get a light-up bracelet that will activate in tandem with pregame team introductions, the halftime and throughout the game.

At halftime, there will also be a performance by rapper 42 Dugg.

As part of the celebrations, the Pistons are also launched a new in-arena apparel line that features six designs from three Detroit-based artists – Freddy Diaz, Allison Sims and Rick Williams. They were manufactured in Detroit by Soft Goods in Corktown.

