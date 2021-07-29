Detroit Pistons on the clock: How to watch the NBA Draft on Thursday night on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which takes place on Thursday night.

Last month, Detroit landed the No. 1 pick in the lottery, the first time since 1970 that the team will pick first.

It's likely they'll select Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, the projected first pick and the odds on favorite.

The draft kicks off at 8 p.m., and you can watch it on Channel 7. We'll have reaction from the draft on 7 Action News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver didn't reveal plans for the first draft pick, saying, “everybody’s made the pick but us.”

Weaver said Detroit would look at every scenario, including trades.