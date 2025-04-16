Detroit Pistons playoff schedule: Dates & start times with game 4 on Channel 7

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and the full schedule for round one has been released.

Pistons talk historic turnaround, clinching postseason berth: Brad Galli reports from LCA

The No. 6 Pistons will take on the No. 3 New York Knicks, with the first game on April 19. Game four, which will be at Little Caesars Arena, will be on Channel 7!

Check out the full schedule below.

Game 1: Pistons at Knicks - Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: Pistons at Knicks - Monday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3: Knicks at Pistons - Thursday, April 24 - TBD on TNT

Game 4: Knicks at Pistons - Sunday, April 27 at 1 p.m. on Channel 7

Game 5: Pistons at Knicks - Tuesday, April 29 - TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Knicks at Pistons - Thursday, May 1 - TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Pistons at Knicks - Saturday, May 3 - TBD (if necessary)