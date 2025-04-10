Watch Now
Detroit Pistons playoff tickets go on sale Sunday morning

Pistons Mavericks Basketball
Albert Pena/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)
Pistons Mavericks Basketball
The Detroit Pistons are back in the playoffs and tickets will go on sale this weekend, the team announced.

According to the Pistons, the general public will be able to get individual-game playoff tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 13.

Ticket will be available on Ticketmaster or by calling 313-PISTONS. Fans can also join a presale waitlist by visiting pistons.com/playoffspresale.

Tickets will also be available starting Monday at the Xfinity Box Office at Little Caesars Arena from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This is the first Pistons playoff series since the 2019-19 season.

