Detroit Pistons provide an update on Jaden Ivey's recovery from broken fibula

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The Detroit Pistons released an update on guard Jaden Ivey's broken fibula, saying that he is now in a walking boot.

Ivey broke his left fibula during the Jan. 1 game against the Orlando Magic and had surgery on it the next morning.

According to the team, Ivey has transitioned to a walking boot and has started light weight-bearing activity.

The Pistons said that they will provide another update on his progress in four weeks as more weight-bearing and basketball activities continue to evolve in the rehab process.

