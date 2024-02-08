Detroit Pistons trade deadline: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks sent to New York Knicks

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are continuing to make trades ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is sending guard Alec Burks and forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the New York Knicks.

In exchange, Wojnarowski reports that the Knicks will send Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two future second-round picks to the Pistons.

Bogdanovic has been a fan favorite since joining Detroit and is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 20.2 points per game in 28 games this season.

Burks has averaged 12.6 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game off the bench in 43 games.

Grimes, a guard, has started 18 games for the Knicks and appeared in 45 games. He averages 7.3 points per game.

Flynn, a point guard, has played in 14 games off the bench and averages 2.2 points per game, and Fournier, a guard, has played in just three games and averages 4 points per game. Arcidiacono has also a guard and has appeared in 20 games off the bench, scoring no points.

Other trades

The team announced they sent Kevin Knox II and rights to Gabriele Procida to the Utah Jazz in exchange for future draft considerations and forward Simone Fontecchio.

They also sent Monte Morris to Minnesota for Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick in 2030, according to the Detroit Free Press, which also reports the Pistons traded a protected 2028 second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Danuel House Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick via the New York Knicks.

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Detroit has the worst record in the league and is 7-43 through 50 games this season.