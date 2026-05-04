Detroit Pistons sign head coach JB Bickerstaff to contract extension

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons announced Monday that they have signed head coach JB Bickerstaff to a contract extension.

Terms of the contract and the length of the extension were not announced.

Bickerstaff joined Detroit ahead of the 2024-25 season and led the Pistons to the playoffs, and the news comes one day after Detroit won its first playoff series since 2008, beating the Orlando Magic in the first round.

The Pistons now face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting Tuesday night.