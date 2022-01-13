Watch
Detroit Pistons trade with Denver Nuggets for Bol Bol reportedly voided

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:11:08-05

(WXYZ) — The trade between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets that would've brought Bol Bol to Detroit has been voided, according to several reports.

According to the reports, Detroit did not pass Bol Bol on his physical.

Earlier this week, the Pistons and Nuggets agreed to a trade that would send Rodney McGruder and a future second-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for Bol Bol.

Bol, a 2019 second-round draft pick, has appeared in 14 games for Denver this season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes per game.

In his second season with Detroit, McGruder appeared in 17 games, averaging 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 9.5 minutes per game.

Bol is the son of Manute Bol, who played 10 NBA seasons for Washington, Golden State, Philadelphia, and Miami.

