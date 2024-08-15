Detroit Pistons unveil 2024-25 schedule with home opener on Oct. 23

The Detroit Pistons unveiled their 2024-25 schedule, with the season set to begin at home against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 23.

Some highlights of the schedule at home include the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics at LCA on Oct. 26, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 4, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 9, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 31 and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 28.

The second annual NBA In-Season Tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 3.

Detroit will host the Miami Heat on Nov. 12 and Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 10.

This year the Pistons will also host theme nights for the military, breast health awareness, a holiday game, first responders night and more.

The schedule is below,

Detroit Pistons