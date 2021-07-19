Watch
Detroit Pistons unveil courtside bar at Little Caesars Arena

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 19, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons announced a new courtside bar at Little Caesars Arena for home games.

The CURE Insurance Courtside Club is located behind the visitor's baseline and will feature a full bar with high-top tables, TVs, food and drinks. It will only be available for courtside seat holders.

“The CURE Insurance Courtside Club is a unique opportunity to reshape and enhance the fan experience,” said Brenden Mallette, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement for the Pistons. “As our fans return to Little Caesars Arena this fall in full force for the first time in nearly 18 months, the club is one of many new amenities that will welcome them back to Detroit Basketball.”

