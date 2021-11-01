Detroit Pistons unveil new 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons unveiled the new 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform on Tuesday.

The new uniform celebrates the NBA's 75th anniversary season and features colors that honor Detroit basketball's rich history.

The red jersey displays "Detroit" across the chest and is accented with teal, blue and white arm taping.

Original and current patches are featured on opposite sides of the shorts and accented with lightning bolts.

Detroit Pistons

The waistband is a remix of the classic "flaming horse" commemorating '89, '90, and '04 Pistons championship seasons.

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a celebration of our franchise’s rich history,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Detroit Pistons. “From the Bad Boys era to the ‘90s teal to the Goin’ to Work championship team, this jersey represents the Detroit Pistons legacy as we continue to build and restore for the future.”

“Savvy and skilled, with a never-back-down attitude, the Pistons have always played a style of basketball fit for the Motor City,” said Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “We designed the Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms to honor that culture, with details from all of the most legendary moments in the team’s past —giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the essential role their franchise has played in the NBA’s first 75 years.”

