Detroit Red Wings 2024 free agency tracker: Here's the latest news

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are looking to make some big moves during free agency, and we'll cover all of the latest news as it comes down on Monday.

Below you can find the latest news from free agency involving the Red Wings.

Sunday, June 30 at 10:19 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings confirmed that they have signed Patrick Kane to a one-year extension. It comes a couple hours after a report from ESPN that said Kane would sign the deal.

The 35-year-old joined Detroit about 1/3 of the way through the season after recovering from hip surgery. He had a one-year deal for $2.75 million.

He immediately contributed to the Wings' success scoring 20 goals and adding 27 assists in just 50 games.

Sunday, June 30 at 6:53 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings said they have issued qualifying offers to several pending restricted free agents ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday.

According to the team, they issued offers to Jonatan Berggren, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno.

By issuing the offers, teams are given the right of first refusal or a draft choice compensation if those players sign an offer sheet with another team.

