Detroit Red Wings 2025 free agency tracker: Defenseman Albert Johansson gets 2-year extension

(WXYZ) — NHL free agency officially begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, but the Red Wings are already making moves in preparation for the opening.

Below are the latest updates from the team.

Monday, June 30 at 2:38 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Albert Johansson to a two-year extension worth an average of $1.125 million per year.

The 24-year-old from Sweden was drafted by Detroit in 2019 and played in 61 games last season. He had thee goals and six assists with 30 penalty minutes.

Monday, June 30 at 1:18 p.m.

the Detroit Red Wings traded veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

The 33-year-old is now headed to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. It's likely a contract move as Tarasenko is in the last year of a contract that is paying him $4.75 million per year.

After a strong 2023 season with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, Tarasenko regressed in his season with Detroit.

In 80 games, he had 11 goals and 22 assists but was a -13 with an average of 14:47 ice time per game.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, the Red Wings will retain none of Tarasenko's salary as part of the trade.

Saturday, June 28 at 12:59 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings have traded for goaltender John Gibson, the team confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit said they are sending goaltender Petr Mrazek, plus a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2026 for Gibson.

Gibson, 31, has been with the Anaheim Ducks for his entire career. Last season, he played in 29 games with an 11-11 record and a .911 save percentage. He had a 2.77 goals against average.

According to Sportrac, Gibson is under contract through the 2026-27 season.

