Red Wings 2026 free agency: Detroit reportedly signs Viktor Arvidsson to 2-year deal

NHL free agency officially kicked off on Wednesday afternoon with teams beginning to sign players ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Detroit has several players that they can re-sign, and there are also questions around whether or not the team will trade Dylan Larkin.

Check out the latest information on Red Wings free agency below

Red Wings sign Viktor Arvidsson

Detroit has signed winger Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year deal worth $5 million a year, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old was with the Boston Bruins last season and had 25 goals and 29 assists in 69 games. He was a +20 on the ice.

Detroit re-signs Carter Mazur

Detroit re-signed forward Carter Mazur to a two-year deal with an average of $875,000 per year. The 24-year-old from Jackson appeared in eight games for the Red Wings last season.

With the Grand Rapids Griffins, Mazur appeared in 16 games and had 11 goals and five assists. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, he had five goals and an assist in eight games.

