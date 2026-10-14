Detroit Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat reportedly agree on 7-year contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly agreed on a seven-year, $91 million contract extension with forward Alex DeBrincat. That's according to Max Bultman and Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The agreement locks up one of Detroit's star players after an offseason that included letting GM Steve Yzerman go, a trade request from former captain Dylan Larkin, naming Shawn Horcoff an interim GM and also leaving Simon Edvinsson without a contract extension.

According to The Athletic, the agreement pays DeBrincat, 28, $13 million a year and includes a no trade clause in the first four years, followed by a limited no-trade clause for the final three years.

DeBrincat, who is from Farmington Hills, already has four goals and four assists in just six games this season. He joined the Red Wings in the 2023 season after stints in Chicago and Ottawa.

He's played in all 82 games every year with Detroit, and has 298 goals and 305 assists in 702 career games in the NHL.