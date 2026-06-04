Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin reportedly requests trade

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has reportedly requested to be traded. That's according to SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman, and later reported by The Athletic's Max Bultman.

In 2023, the Red Wings signed the forward to an 8-year, $69.6 million contract. According to Friedman, Larkin has a full no-trade clause this season and next season.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Red Wings and had 34 goals and 33 assists in 74 games last season.

Detroit is coming off another year of missing the postseason, and last October, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he likes to think that they have a great relationship.

"Because no one will talk, we can only guess at the rationale, but there appear to be two critical factors: Detroit’s inability to make the playoffs, and a somewhat frosty relationship between the captain and the team’s top hockey executive," Friedman wrote.