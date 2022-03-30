Detroit Red Wings part ways with Al Sobotka

(WXYZ) — One of the most visible members of the Detroit Red Wings organization is no longer with the team. Sources confirm to WXYZ that longtime Zamboni driver Al Sobotka is no longer with the organization.

No details have been released on why they parted ways.

Sobotka was well known in his role as a Zamboni driver, which also saw him dealing with the octopus that were thrown on the ice at both Joe Louis Arena and later at Little Caesars Arena, but his official job title was Building Operations Manager for Olympia Entertainment, the parent organization of the Red Wings owned by the Ilitch family.

Sobotka became so connected with the octopus tradition, which represents the 8 games once needed to win the Stanley Cup, that the Red Wings octopus mascot is named after him.

