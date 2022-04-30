Detroit Red Wings part ways with Jeff Blashhill, 2 assistant coaches

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Coaching changes are coming to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Saturday.

Contracts will not be renewed for head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko, General Manager Steve Yzerman said.

Blashill just finished his seventh season as head coach of the Red Wings. He’s been with the organization for 11 seasons.

The Michigan native had a record of 204-261-72 during his seven seasons in Detroit. He took over after Mike Babcock left the team after the 2014-15 season. Only one was a winning season — the first where they made the playoffs — but it came amid a rebuild for the Red Wings.

Houda and Salajko have both worked in their respective positions with the Red Wings for the last six seasons.

This season started strong for Detroit but the last two months have not been good for the Red Wings. Some games have included blowout losses, losing 9-2 to Arizona and 11-2 to Pittsburgh.

The staffing change comes after the team ended their season Friday with a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Red Devils.

