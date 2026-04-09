Detroit Red Wings playoff odds drop to 8% with just 4 games remaining

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season after nine losses in the month of March.

Detroit has just four games left in the regular season and has 89 points before facing Philadelphia on Thursday night at home.

According to the NHL Playoff Status website, Detroit has just an 8% chance of making the playoffs with the second wild card. The Ottawa Senators, which currently sit in the second wild card spot, have a 54% chance of holding onto the spot.

On top of needing wings, Detroit will need some help from the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Senators have 92 points and face the Florida Panthers on Friday, while the Blue Jackets face the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus has 90 points after a shootout win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Ottawa owns the tiebreaker over Detroit, but Detroit has the tiebreaker over Ottawa.

The Eastern Conference is also strong, as the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals both have 89 points, tied with the Red Wings.