Detroit Red Wings re-sign Lucas Raymond to 8-year contract

The Detroit Red Wings have locked up one of their most important players for the long run.

Detroit announced on Monday night that they signed right-winger Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract worth an average of $8.075 per year.

The 22-year-old Swede skated in all 82 games for the Red Wings last season and was second on the team in goals and assists with 31 goals and 41 assists respectively. His 72 points were the highest on the team.

He's been with Detroit for three seasons after being drafted by the Red Wings with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Now, Detroit will look to re-sign defenseman Moritz Seider, who is also a restricted free agent