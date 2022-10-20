Detroit Red Wings release photos of first-ever Reverse Retro jersey

The Detriot Red Wings and the NHL released the first look at the adidas Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, giving us the first look at the jerseys for the team.

According to the NHL, the Reverse Retro jerseys show off bold colors and tributes to each club's past, which they said it took about two years to design.

The league said the teams will wear the jerseys at least two times and up to eight times.

For the Red Wings, it features a black trim accent along the jersey, pants, socks, gloves and helmets. It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary with a "DETROIT" wordmark inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.