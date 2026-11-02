Detroit Red Wings reveal new 'Hometown Remix' uniforms

The Detroit Red Wings have revealed their new "Hometown Remix" jerseys, from Fanatics, that showcase the local culture of the city.

The NHL and Fanatics partnered for a special edition uniform for every team.

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

Detroit's uniforms feature the iconic Winged Wheel, plus the "Hockeytown" above the wheel. It also features laces and a white collar for the uniform.

"On the front, the Red Wings logo is proudly combined with “Hockeytown” emblazoned across the chest, along with bold striping on the sleeves and the iconic purple octopus tucked inside the hem as a nod to one of Hockeytown’s most beloved traditions. As one of the Original Six NHL franchises with a 100-year legacy, Red Wings history is written in championship banners, legendary players and generations of hockey that have helped shape the sport. And this jersey reflects that heritage and success. Stand tall in this one, Detroit. It’s a piece built for the city and the fans who make Hockeytown what it is," the NHL said.

See photos of the jersey below

Fanatics

Fanatics

Fanatics