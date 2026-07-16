Detroit Red Wings reveal schedule for 84-game 2026-27 season; home opener on Oct. 2

The Detroit Red Wings released their 2026-27 regular season schedule, the team's 101st season in the NHL.

Detroit will open the regular season at home on Oct. 6 in an Original Six matchup against the New York Rangers.

The NHL goes to an 84-game season this year, expanding the season by two games. They'll have 28 games against the Atlantic Division, three games each against the eight Metropolitan Division teams, and two games each against the 16 Western Conference teams.

Detroit said that of the 42 home games, 21 are scheduled for weekends — seven Fridays, 10 Saturdays and four Sundays. October and January have the most home games with nine each.

You can see the full schedule below

October



Oct. 2 vs. New York Rangers — Detroit — 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets — Detroit — 1 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Ottawa Senators — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Montreal Canadiens — Montreal — 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. New Jersey Devils — Detroit — 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Philadelphia Flyers — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. San Jose Sharks — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Seattle Kraken — Seattle — 9:40 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Vancouver Canucks — Vancouver — 10 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Calgary Flames — Calgary — 10 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Edmonton Oilers — Edmonton — 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 vs. St. Louis Blues — Detroit — 1 p.m.

November



Nov. 2 at Florida Panthers — Sunrise, Fla. — 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Tampa Bay Lightning — Tampa — 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Colorado Avalanche — Denver — 9 p.m.

Nov. 10 at St. Louis Blues — St. Louis — 8 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Florida Panthers — Sunrise, Fla. — 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Tampa Bay Lightning — Tampa — 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Boston Bruins — Detroit — 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. New York Islanders — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Detroit — 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Columbus Blue Jackets — Columbus — 3 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Nashville Predators — Detroit — 7 p.m.

December



Dec. 1 vs. Calgary Flames — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 vs. Colorado Avalanche — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Dec. 5 at Boston Bruins — Boston — 1 p.m.

Dec. 9 at New Jersey Devils — Newark, N.J. — 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. New York Rangers — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Florida Panthers — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Los Angeles Kings — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Washington Capitals — Washington — 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Philadelphia Flyers — Philadelphia — 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Detroit — 5 p.m.

Dec. 22 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — Detroit — 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 at Nashville Predators — Nashville — 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Buffalo Sabres — Buffalo — 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 at New York Rangers — New York — 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Carolina Hurricanes — Detroit — 2 p.m.

January



Jan. 2 vs. Edmonton Oilers — Detroit — 1 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Dallas Stars — Dallas — 8 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Utah Mammoth — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs. Boston Bruins — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 at Utah Mammoth — Salt Lake City — 9 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Chicago Blackhawks — Chicago — 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild — Detroit — 5 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Minnesota Wild — St. Paul, Minn. — 9 p.m.

Jan. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Detroit — 1 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — Detroit — 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Florida Panthers — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Columbus Blue Jackets — Columbus — 7 p.m.

February



Feb. 9 at Anaheim Ducks — Anaheim, Calif. — 10 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Los Angeles Kings — Los Angeles — 10 p.m.

Feb. 13 at San Jose Sharks — San Jose, Calif. — 4 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Vegas Golden Knights — Las Vegas — 10 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Detroit — 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Carolina Hurricanes — Raleigh, N.C. — 7 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. Buffalo Sabres — Detroit — 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Toronto Maple Leafs — Toronto — 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Ottawa Senators — Ottawa — 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Boston Bruins — Boston — noon

March



March 1 at Toronto Maple Leafs — Toronto — 7 p.m.

March 4 vs. New Jersey Devils — Detroit — 7 p.m.

March 6 vs. Dallas Stars — Detroit — 7 p.m.

March 9 at Winnipeg Jets — Winnipeg — 8 p.m.

March 12 vs. Buffalo Sabres — Detroit — 7 p.m.

March 14 at Pittsburgh Penguins — Pittsburgh — 2 p.m.

March 16 at Philadelphia Flyers — Philadelphia — 7 p.m.

March 18 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Detroit — 7 p.m.

March 20 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Detroit — 1 p.m.

March 23 at Washington Capitals — Washington — 7 p.m.

March 24 vs. Washington Capitals — Detroit — 7:30 p.m.

March 27 at New York Islanders — Elmont, N.Y. — 7:30 p.m.

March 28 at Montreal Canadiens — Montreal — 7 p.m.

March 30 vs. Ottawa Senators — Detroit — 7 p.m.

April

