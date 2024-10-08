Detroit Red Wings set 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's opener

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the season opener, with the team planning to carry three goaltenders to start the season.

Detroit opens the season on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's a highly-anticipated season for the Red Wings after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season.

Some big additions to the team include Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson and Cam Talbot.

Detroit also re-signed Patrick Kane to a one-year deal after he joined the team in the middle of last season and became a major contributor.

You can see the 23-man roster below.

Forwards



Vladimir Tarasenko - #11

Tyler Motte - #14

Andrew Copp - #18

Lucas Raymond - #23

Austin Watson - #24

Michael Rasmussen #27

Christian Fischer - #36

J.T. Compher - #37

Jonatan Berggren - #48

Dylan Larkin - #71

Patrick Kane - #88

Joe Veleno - #90

Alex DeBrincat - #93

Defensemen



Olli Määttä - #2

Ben Chiarot - #8

Albert Johansson - #20

Jeff Petry - #46

Moritz Seider - #53

Erik Gustafsson - #56

Simon Edvinsson - #77

Goaltenders



Alex Lyon - #34

Ville Husso - #35

Cam Talbot - #39

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, Red Wings lines at practice are ones that were projected for several months. They are, according to Bultman:

DeBrincat - Larkin - Raymond

Tarasenko - Compher - Kane

Rasmussen - Copp - Fischer

Berggren - Veleno - Motte

Chiarot - Seider

Edvinsso - Petry

Määttä - Gustaffson

The team has not said who will be the starting goaltender or how they will utilize all three goalies for the season.