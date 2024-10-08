Watch Now
Detroit Red Wings set 23-man roster ahead of Thursday's opener

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, center, celebrates his goal with Moritz Seider (53) and David Perron (57) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have finalized their 23-man roster ahead of the season opener, with the team planning to carry three goaltenders to start the season.

Detroit opens the season on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It's a highly-anticipated season for the Red Wings after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season.

Some big additions to the team include Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson and Cam Talbot.

Detroit also re-signed Patrick Kane to a one-year deal after he joined the team in the middle of last season and became a major contributor.

You can see the 23-man roster below.

Forwards

  • Vladimir Tarasenko - #11
  • Tyler Motte - #14
  • Andrew Copp - #18
  • Lucas Raymond - #23
  • Austin Watson - #24
  • Michael Rasmussen #27
  • Christian Fischer - #36
  • J.T. Compher - #37
  • Jonatan Berggren - #48
  • Dylan Larkin - #71
  • Patrick Kane - #88
  • Joe Veleno - #90
  • Alex DeBrincat - #93

Defensemen

  • Olli Määttä - #2
  • Ben Chiarot - #8
  • Albert Johansson - #20
  • Jeff Petry - #46
  • Moritz Seider - #53
  • Erik Gustafsson - #56
  • Simon Edvinsson - #77

Goaltenders

  • Alex Lyon - #34
  • Ville Husso - #35
  • Cam Talbot - #39

According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, Red Wings lines at practice are ones that were projected for several months. They are, according to Bultman:

DeBrincat - Larkin - Raymond
Tarasenko - Compher - Kane
Rasmussen - Copp - Fischer
Berggren - Veleno - Motte

Chiarot - Seider
Edvinsso - Petry
Määttä - Gustaffson

The team has not said who will be the starting goaltender or how they will utilize all three goalies for the season.

