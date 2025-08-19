'Extremely grateful.' Detroit Red Wings to retire Sergei Fedorov's #91

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings will retire #91 in honor of Sergei Fedorov, the team announced on Tuesday.

The topic of retiring #91 has been a discussion among Red Wings fans for years.

Fedorov played for the Red Wings from 1990-2003 and played a key role for all three of the Stanley Cup championships. He was also part of the legendary Russian Five.

During his time in Detroit, he appeared in 908 games, scoring 400 goals and adding 554 assists.

"We are honored to celebrate Sergei Fedorov and raise his #91 to its rightful place hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena, among the all-time greats who have worn the Winged Wheel,” said Chris Ilitch. “His exceptional skill, relentless drive, and lasting impact playing a pivotal role bringing three Stanley Cup championships to Detroit make him the perfect embodiment of the qualities deserving of our franchise’s most prestigious honor. My parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch had a special reverence for Sergei as one of the most dynamic and charismatic players of his era, and someone who made a tremendous impact on our organization. All of us at the Red Wings look forward to hosting Sergei and his family in January to pay tribute to his remarkable career."

“I’m extremely grateful for this tremendous honor,” said Fedorov. “Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization, especially those who helped bring me to Detroit and gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise. I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams, and above all, I’m proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown. The memories made along the way - with legendary teammates, coaches, and exceptional ownership - will stay with me forever. Lastly, I want to thank Chris Ilitch for the call yesterday to share the news about retiring my number. It’s a moment I’ll always cherish. I can’t wait to see everyone in January.”

The ceremony will take place before the Red Wings game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 12, 2026.

On top of the three Stanley Cups with Detroit, he was awarded with two Selke Trophies and the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 1993-94. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 and IIHF Hall of Fame in 2016.

For the Detroit Red Wings, he ranks fourth all-time in goals, seventh all-time in assists, sixth all-time in points and second all-time with a plus-276 rating. His 12 overtime goals are the most for the Red Wings and 79 game-winning goals are third.

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft and would defect to the U.S. after a game in Portland, Oregon after a game between the Soviet Union and Team USA.

His story of defection was detailed by Keith Gave in "The Russian Five" A story of Espionage, Defection, Bribery and Courage."

According to the team, Fedorov was issued the #91 because it was the inverse of Steve Yzerman's #19.

However, Fedorov was a restricted free agent in the 1997-98 season and signed an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes, which the Red Wings matched. During that season, he had a 57-game holdout.

After leaving the Red Wings, he would split his fnal five seasons between the Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals. He then went to play in the KHL in Russia, eventually becoming a GM and head coach for CSKA Moscow.

His jersey will become the ninth retired number in Red Wings history. The others are:

