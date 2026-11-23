The Detroit Red Wings have traded Dylan Larkin to the Monrtreal Canadiens The move ends a months-long saga since Larkin, the team’s former captain, requested a trade in the beginning of June.

Here's the breakdown on the trade:

Montreal receives:



Dylan Larkin

2028 second-round pick

2027 Third-round pick

Detroit receives



Forward Kirby Dach

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault

Rights to forward Michael Hage

2027 first-round pick

2027 second-round pick

2028 fourth-round pick

2029 first-round pick

Watch below: Dylan Larkin speaks to media for the first time since trade request

Dylan Larkin speaks to media for the first time since trade request

Hage, 20, was drafted in the first round by the Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Draft. He currently plays for the Michigan Wolverines and led all players in scoring in the 2026 World Junior Championships with 15 points in seven games.

Dach, 25, is a center who has played in 22 games for Montreal this season. He has two goals and six assists averaging just over 11 minutes time on ice per game.

Montembeault hasn't played this season as he's been recovering from an injury, but reports said that he could be back as soon as this past weekend. He has appeared in 231 games in the NHL and has a 3.23 goals against average and .896 save percentage.

In 2023, the Red Wings signed the forward to an 8-year, $69.6 million contract. Larkin had a full no-trade clause and had reportedly submitted different lists of teams he would have liked to be traded to.

Because he wasn't traded, Larkin reported to training camp, but the team said it wouldn't have a captain to start the season. The team is still playing without a captain.

He missed the first couple of games due to an upper body injury, but has played in 10 games for the Red Wings since. He has two goals and four assists while averaging nearly 22 minutes time on ice.

When Larkin spoke to the media in September, he was asked about what triggered the request for a trade. Larkin said "there's a lot there," including a lot of personal stuff, however, "I'm not ready to go there yet.

"It wasn't easy to get to that decision. It was very hard. It wasn't a spur of the moment thing, I don't take what I did lightly, and, you know, I got to that point and, and,, you know, I'm not quite ready to talk about it," he said.

Larkin was asked about removing the "C" from his jersey, and said it was discussed with the organization and it's something he understands.

"I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain and, you know, actions have consequences," he said.