Detroit Shock star Swin Cash among 8 new hall of fame inductees

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Shock star Swin Cash is among eight people who are part of the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.

Also selected were NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national champion and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley; and former NBA official Hugh Evans.

They will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.

Cash won three WNBA Championships, including two with the Shock, and a four-time WNBA All-Star.

She currently serves as the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the New Orleans Pelicans.