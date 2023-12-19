Watch Now
Detroit signs goaltender as Husso, Lyon deal with injuries

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Chicago Blackhawks' Corey Perry (94) scores his second goal of the night, past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michael Hutchinson during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract for the rest of the season amid injuries hitting two goalies.

According to the head coach Derek Lalonde, Ville Husso will be out "week-to-week" due to an injury, and Alex Lyon will also be out until at least after Christmas.

Husso has started a majority of the games for the Wings this season, with a 3.53 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 18 games.

Lyon has started seven games for Detroit and has a 2.14 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

James Reimer is expected to be the starter while the other two deal with injuries. Reimer has appeared in nine games and has a 2.61 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Hutchinson, 33, has spent this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins where he has a 5-7-1 record with 2.98 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

He split last season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

