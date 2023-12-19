Detroit signs goaltender as Husso, Lyon deal with injuries

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract for the rest of the season amid injuries hitting two goalies.

According to the head coach Derek Lalonde, Ville Husso will be out "week-to-week" due to an injury, and Alex Lyon will also be out until at least after Christmas.

Husso has started a majority of the games for the Wings this season, with a 3.53 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 18 games.

Lyon has started seven games for Detroit and has a 2.14 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

James Reimer is expected to be the starter while the other two deal with injuries. Reimer has appeared in nine games and has a 2.61 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Hutchinson, 33, has spent this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins where he has a 5-7-1 record with 2.98 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

He split last season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.