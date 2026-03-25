Detroit SportsNet gets some distribution agreements before Tigers opener; here's how to watch

(WXYZ) — Just ahead of the Detroit Tigers season opener on Thursday, we're getting new information on how fans can watch the team on the all-new Detroit SportsNet.

Ben Fidelman, the vice president of communications and broadcasting at Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said on Wednesday that the first few distribution agreements are rolling in.

Watch below: Red Wings, Tigers to debut Detroit SportsNet for games on TV, streaming

Red Wings, Tigers to debut Detroit SportsNet for games on TV, streaming

Fidelman said they expect more to come in during the next 24 hours as other deals are finalized.

Below are the details for each distributor, and we will update them as we learn more.



Comcast/Xfinity - Channel 1253

Charter/Spectrum - 213 in Detroit, Alpena, Duluth-Superior, Flint-Saginaw, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marquette, Traverse City

Charter/Spectrum - 291 in Livonia

Charter/Spectrum - 436 if watching on the Spectrum app

DirectTV - Channel 663

Earlier this month, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced DSN will be the year-round home for the Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. DSN will be powered by MLB Media.

According to the organization, there will be streaming options for fans, with a monthly cost of $19.99 or $189.99 annually. The channel will launch with the 2026 Detroit Tigers season, and then the 2026-27 Detroit Red Wings season will be broadcast on DSN.

Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson will continue to lead the broadcasts for the Tigers, alongside analysts Andy Dirks and Dan Petry. Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will also remain with the Red Wings.

In an update last week on X, Fidelman also published an article that includes details for those looking to watch DSN.

"If you watched Tigers or Red Wings games through your cable package last year, there's a good chance no action will be needed to watch moving forward. Assuming everything goes as expected, the new channel will appear for you later this week, likely in the same neighborhood as FanDuel Sports Network on your TV guide," he wrote.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Comcast/Xfinity will be on Channel 1253, not 1262 as originally reported by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment