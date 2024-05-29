Detroit Stars legend Turkey Stearnes joins all-time MLB leaderboard as Negro League stats are added

(WXYZ) — With the addition of Negro Leagues statistics to official historical record for Major League Baseball, a Detroit Stars player now ranks among one of the best hitters in baseball history.

On Wednesday, the MLB added the Negro Leagues statistics after recommendations from the independent Negro League Statistical Review Committee.

Norman Thomas "Turkey" Stearnes, who played in the Negro Leagues from 1923-1940, now ranks 6th all-time for batting average in MLB history.

Stearnes was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000. He played for the Detroit Stars from 1923-1931.

Here's where he ranks for hitting in the MLB record books.



Batting Average - 6th all time - .348

Slugging Percentage - 6th all time - .616

OPS - 9th all time - 1.033

In his nine seasons with the stars, he had a .357 batting average, 135 home runs and 712 RBIs.

Stearnes died on Sept. 4, 1979 in Detroit. In his