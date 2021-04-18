Watch
Sports

Actions

Detroit takes 3-game slide into series finale with Oakland

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Wyke/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Matthew Boyd Tigers Astros Baseball
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:56:22-04

Detroit Tigers (6-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-7)
Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -141, Tigers +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland hit 71 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last year.

The Tigers went 11-20 away from home in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!